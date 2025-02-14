Senate pays rich tributes to Prince Karim Aga Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Thursday offered fateha for the late His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, paying rich tributes to him for his significant contributions to the betterment and uplift of Pakistan.

Senator Dost Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) offered fateha at the request of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan.

He prayed to Allah“Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The House extended sympathies on behalf of the entire nation, saying that the nation mourned the loss of a true friend and great philanthropist.

The House also lauded the late Aga Khan’s contributions to Pakistan’s social and economic development.

Later, five reports from various standing committees, including those on Cabinet Secretariat, Interior and Rules of Procedure and Privileges, were presented in the Senate.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, presented the report of Cabinet’s Committee on Pakistan Integrity in Public Life Bill, 2024, which was introduced by Senator Sania Nishtar on March 4, 2024.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, on behalf of chairman Standing Committee on Interior Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, presented three reports related to amendments in key legislation, including the Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025], the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 [The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025], and the Emigration Ordinance, 1979 [The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025].

Similarly, Senator Palwasha Khan, on behalf of Taj Haider, chairman of committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, presented a report on a Privilege Motion moved by Senator Muhammad Tallal Badar against the Secretary of Primary Health, Government of Punjab.

