Marwat says has no intention to meet IK after expulsion

ISLAMABAD: Express-ing disappointment over his removal from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sher Afzal Marwat said on Thursday said that he has no intention to meet the jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan to discuss the matter after being constantly disrespected.

Marwat was removed from the party on the direct orders of jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan owing to his continued violation of party discipline.

Following Khan’s directives, PTI additional secretary general Firdous Shamim Naqvi issued a notification on Thursday, which stated that after issuance of show cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat and his subsequent response, the party has considered his reply and also his actions subject to the show cause notice.

“Taking both these aspects into consideration and on the instructions of the Founding Chairman of the Party Sher Afzal Marwat is being expelled from the party with immediate effect,” it concluded.

Following his removal, in a series of tweets, Marwat, a Member of National Assembly (MNA), openly addressed his expulsion from the party, expressing his deep disappointment and reaffirming his loyalty to PTI and Imran Khan’s leadership.

He noted that the decision seemed to be swayed by individuals who had never accepted him within the party, but he assured his supporters that he had not engaged in personal disputes or internal factionalism.

Instead, he consistently aligned himself with Imran Khan’s vision, prioritising the unity of the party over personal disagreements.

Marwat acknowledged the challenges faced by Imran Khan, including limited access to information and the influence of certain individuals whose actions were harmful to the party’s interests.

Nevertheless, he expressed optimism for the future, stating that the party’s supporters, who had stood by him, would continue to advocate for justice.

Marwat indicated that while he would accept PTI’s decision with dignity if the party does not reconsider, he would never plead for mercy.

He called upon PTI leaders and members to voice their opposition to injustice and to maintain unity, especially during testing times.

The PTI MNA also emphasised that true loyalty to the party and its principles does not equate to blind obedience.

He asserted that the party should uphold the values of democracy, transparency and fairness, which should guide their future endeavours.

Marwat reaffirmed his loyalty to Imran Khan and the vision of PTI, saying that his efforts were not motivated by personal interests.

