Rs10bn defamation suit: LHC seeks more arguments on IK’s plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday sought more arguments on a petition of PTI former chairman Imran Khan challenging the jurisdiction of a trial judge hearing a rupees ten billion defamation suit against him by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The court had earlier reserved the verdict on the petition after PTI’s lawyer concluded his arguments.

The court, however, now sought further arguments from the counsel on February 20.

Previously, the petitioner’s counsel had said an additional district & sessions judge had been hearing the defamation case.

He argued that a suit involving a claim of rupees ten billion can be tried by a district judge notified by the LHC chief justice.

