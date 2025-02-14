Minister underscores need for steps aimed at boosting agri output

KARACHI: Sindh’s Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Khan Mahar said that there is need to take bold steps to modernize, improve productivity, and create a more resilient agricultural sector.

He was speaking at the two-day Pakistan Agriculture Coalition’s conference and expo that concluded at Karachi Expo Centre on Thursday.

He said agricultural economies across the world were working on improving their Agri-supply chains by making them more efficient, innovative, and enterprising.

“The challenges such as post-harvest losses (average 40% loss of horticulture crops), limited access to modern storage facilities, and climate change (major biblical level floods in the last 15 years in Sindh) remain significant hurdles to the development of our agriculture sector,” said the minister.

Florence Rolle, Country Representative of United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization, said that private sector can shape the future of market-led agri market in Pakistan. “There is a big gap between farmers and investors. Collaboration is not happening in Pakistan as it is happening in other countries,” said Florence.

Dr Irfan Ali gave a presentation on how Pakistan’s farmers can benefit from carbon credits. “Agriculture contributes the most to greenhouse gases, especially from the livestock’s methane, fertilizer from nitrous oxide, deforestation and use of energy in agriculture and is contributing 50 percent,” said Irfan.

He said the impact of GHG emissions is reduced productivity, water stress, soil erosion and fertility loss, and increased risk of food insecurity, therefore, we need to increase resilience of agriculture sector and should introduce and adopt sustainable practices.

Gediz Kaya, CEO GAIA Climate (Turkiye), said that carbon credits are very vital for climate mitigation investments but there is less understanding in Pakistan about carbon credits.

“It’s vital for investments in carbon technologies in order to be bankable for investors and also vital for the agriculture sector including SME sectors. It’s very important for a country like Pakistan,” said Gediz.

Asad Soorty, Director Soorty Enterprises, said that one ton of carbon credit sells for $5-20, so it’s an additional income for farmers.

“Pakistani farmers burn crop waste, which increases our emissions. Instead, we can create bio-char, slow combustion through brick kiln and in the end it becomes a black substance called bio-char, almost like char instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.

Sheryar Taj, Secretary Trade Development Authority, while giving a presentation revealed that the authority is organizing 27 exhibitions this year under its annual business plan to increase the export potential of the country’s agriculture sector.

“Last year, Pakistan’s exports were record over $8 billion with the share of goods as over 26% while from agri sector the share of rice was more than 50%,” said Secretary TDAP.

In the end, Hadi Ali Rizvi, Chairman PAC, thanked all the participants, speakers and guest of the conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025