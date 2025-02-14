EFU Life strengthens Takaful footprint in KP and Balochistan

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Ltd., a leading life & health insurer and family Takaful operator in Pakistan, announced the phased conversion of its individual life branches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to Takaful operations.

The initiative reinforces the company’s vision of providing ethical, Shariah-compliant financial solutions, empowering communities, and making Takaful more accessible nationwide.

Commenting on the development, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of EFU Life, said, “The phased conversion of our Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan operations to Takaful is a key step in our journey to make Shariah-compliant financial solutions widely available and is aligned with SECP’s strategic direction of increasing the penetration of Takaful in Pakistan.”

