Peca 2025: Journalists vow to widen struggle

KARACHI: The representatives and activists resolved during a roundtable discussion hosted by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and Karachi Union of Journalists at Karachi Press Club on Thursday to intensify and broaden the struggle for the withdrawal of PECA and successive attempts to deprive the citizens of their right to freedom of expression of which the recent attack is the latest example.

Representatives of the HRCP, KUJ and other organisations adopted a resolution at the conclusion of the discussion that delved in detail into the repercussions of the recent legislation and the aims behind its hasty implementation without taking the stakeholders into confidence and subjecting it to a public debate.

Resolution

Whereas the right to freedom of expression includes freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart information and ideas without interference.

Noting that freedom of expression is imperative to democracy, stability and progress.

The forum notes that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 passed hastily by the National Assembly and Senate and endorsed by the president poses a serious threat to freedom of expression and digital rights of the citizens.

The participants demand immediate withdrawal of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act including the amendments made to it,

Speakers pledged to resist all attempts to muzzle the citizens’ freedom of expression and the right of access to information,

Participants urged the civil society organisations, political workers, rights activists, labour and student groups to jointly struggle for defending human rights against any attempt to curtail them through disproportionate coercive measures under various pretexts, .

The forum also emphasises that aversion of various authorities to promptly and completely share information with the citizens regarding issues affecting their lives prompt speculation that may lead to misinformation, thus underscoring the need for unfettered journalistic coverage of public issues.

The roundtable discussion were attended by Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) President Tahir Hassan Khan, HRCP chairperson Assad Butt, Mazhar Abbas, Dr Tausef Ahmed, former Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Mahnaz Rehman, Prof Asghar Dashti and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025