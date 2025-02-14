AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Markets Print 2025-02-14

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 207,614 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,961 tonnes of import cargo and 66,653 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 113,731 comprised of 65,306 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 48,425 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 55,846 comprised of 35,377 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 376 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,443 tonnes of Clinkers & 13,650 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, X-Press Capella, Serne Amelia, Sa Cui Yun, Mm Madrid & Deep Blue berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Xin Fu Zhou, Oocl Dalian, Gsl Nicoletta & Zhong Gu Ji Nan sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Kyra Zafira and Kouros Queen are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 129,777 tonnes, comprising 119,312 tonnes imports cargo and 10,465 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, DSM London, Kathrine Kosan and Bremen Express & another ship ‘Maersk Capetown’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Thursday 13th February, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Mekong’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 14th February, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Port Trust

Comments

