Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 207,614 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,961 tonnes of import cargo and 66,653 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 113,731 comprised of 65,306 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 48,425 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 55,846 comprised of 35,377 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 376 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,443 tonnes of Clinkers & 13,650 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 05 ships namely, X-Press Capella, Serne Amelia, Sa Cui Yun, Mm Madrid & Deep Blue berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Xin Fu Zhou, Oocl Dalian, Gsl Nicoletta & Zhong Gu Ji Nan sailed from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Kyra Zafira and Kouros Queen are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 129,777 tonnes, comprising 119,312 tonnes imports cargo and 10,465 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, DSM London, Kathrine Kosan and Bremen Express & another ship ‘Maersk Capetown’ scheduled to load/offload Rice, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, EVTL and QICT are respectively on Thursday 13th February, while another containers ship ‘X-Press Mekong’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 14th February, 2025.

