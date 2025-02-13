AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stable as markets await Trump’s new tariffs

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:48pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was stable in volatile trade on Thursday, as financial markets awaited “reciprocal tariffs” that U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to unveil later in the day.

At 1532 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5325 against the U.S. dollar, at its Wednesday closing level.

Trump on Thursday said he would unveil reciprocal tariffs, but gave no details about his latest plan, which could take aim at every country that charges duties on U.S. imports.

Trump already announced tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports beginning on March 12 and imposed 10% tariffs on goods from China since taking office in January.

South African rand stable after Powell’s cautious comments; US inflation in focus

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index closed about 0.1% down.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger, with the yield down 4 basis points at 9.165%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand stable as markets await Trump’s new tariffs

Stocks remain range-bound, KSE-100 closes 361 points lower

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $252mn, now stand at $11.17bn

AsiaPak Investments, Montage Oil bid for 75% of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

President Trump says US ‘reciprocal tariffs’ to be announced Thursday

Another all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs304,000 in Pakistan

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

India’s Modi brings a tariff ‘gift’ to Trump talks

Interior Minister Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Oil prices fall on potential Ukraine peace talks

Read more stories