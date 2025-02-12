AIRLINK 189.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-1.28%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
HUBC 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 46.44 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.04%)
OGDC 208.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
PAEL 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.11%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
PPL 183.20 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.55%)
PRL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.7%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (8.47%)
SEARL 103.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.92%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
SYM 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.17%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.72%)
WAVESAPP 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 11,952 Increased By 7.8 (0.07%)
BR30 35,852 Increased By 192.2 (0.54%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Feb, 2025 03:26pm

After reaching a record high in the previous session, gold prices declined in Pakistan, in line with their decrease in international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola lost Rs1,600 on Wednesday to settle at Rs301,500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs258,487 after it recorded a decrease of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola gained Rs100 to reach an all-time high of Rs303,100.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,888 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was down by $16 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,312 per tola.

Internationally, gold prices slipped on Wednesday after rising to an all-time high in the previous session, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comment cemented views of slower rate cuts this year, while investors awaited a key US inflation report.

Powell said on Tuesday the economy is in a good place and the Fed isn’t rushing to cut interest rates further, but is prepared to do it if inflation drops or the job market weakens.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset’s appeal.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate LME gold Gold Spot gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price Asia Gold price Indian gold gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices gold reserves

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

KSE-100 ends day on a flat note

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

PTCL sustains Rs14.4bn in losses in 2024

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Read more stories