Zelensky wants plan with US to ‘stop Putin’ before talks with Russia

AFP Published 13 Feb, 2025 08:18pm

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he wanted to agree a position with Washington to “stop Putin” before holding talks with Moscow.

The comments came after US President Donald Trump held a long phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said the sides had agreed to begin negotiations on Ukraine immediately.

Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials are undertaking a series of meetings this week with Trump allies in Kyiv and Brussels and at the Munich Security Conference.

“The Ukraine-America meetings are a priority for us,” said Zelensky.

“And only after such meetings, after a plan to stop Putin has been worked out, I think it is fair to talk to the Russians.”

Trump speaks to Putin, says Ukraine talks to start ‘immediately’

Trump also spoke with Zelensky in a call that the Ukrainian leader had described as “meaningful” and broad.

But on Thursday he said that while he believed Ukraine was Trump’s priority, it was “not very pleasant” that the US leader had spoken with Putin first.

The Ukrainian leader also said that Trump had told him he had wanted to speak with both Putin and Zelensky at the same time, without elaborating on why that had not happened.

Zelensky also said he had told Trump that without security guarantees Russia was likely to attack Ukraine again.

