Pakistan, Turkiye sign 24 agreements, MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 13
|
279.30
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 13
|
279.15
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 13
|
154.11
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 13
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 13
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Feb 13
|
1.04
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 12
|
6,051.97
|
Nasdaq / Feb 12
|
19,649.95
|
Dow Jones / Feb 12
|
44,368.56
|
India Sensex / Feb 13
|
76,480.28
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 13
|
39,461.47
|
Hang Seng / Feb 13
|
21,831.42
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 13
|
8,751.22
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 13
|
22,330.19
|
France CAC40 / Feb 13
|
8,102.03
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 12
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 12
|
259,859
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 13
|
257.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 13
|
70.56
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 13
|
2,914.84
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 13
|
267.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 13
|
68.34
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Power / Feb 13
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
6.95
▲ 1 (16.81%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 13
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
8.48
▲ 1 (13.37%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Feb 13
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
9.25
▲ 0.87 (10.38%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Feb 13
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
28.44
▲ 2.59 (10.02%)
|
Altern Energy / Feb 13
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
20.42
▲ 1.86 (10.02%)
|
Olympia Mills / Feb 13
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
32.21
▲ 2.93 (10.01%)
|
Bilal Fibres / Feb 13
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
15.94
▲ 1.45 (10.01%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Feb 13
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
14.30
▲ 1.3 (10%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Feb 13
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
63.91
▲ 5.81 (10%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 13
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
21.67
▲ 1.97 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
J.A.Textile / Feb 13
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
25.83
▼ -2.87 (-10%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Feb 13
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
11.97
▼ -1.33 (-10%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Feb 13
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
9
▼ -1 (-10%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Feb 13
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
12.27
▼ -1.33 (-9.78%)
|
Organic Meat (R) / Feb 13
The Organic Meat Company Limited (R)(TOMCLR)
|
5.40
▼ -0.55 (-9.24%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Feb 13
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
98
▼ -9.86 (-9.14%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Feb 13
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
132
▼ -12.74 (-8.8%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 13
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27
▼ -2.5 (-8.47%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Feb 13
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
322.23
▼ -28.73 (-8.19%)
|
LSE Ventures / Feb 13
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
12
▼ -0.94 (-7.26%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 13
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
195,542,381
▼ -0.15
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 13
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
72,042,902
▼ -0.35
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 13
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
46,593,400
▼ -0.01
|
Power Cement / Feb 13
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
40,132,414
▲ 0.56
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 13
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
31,579,650
▼ -0.36
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 13
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
31,269,674
▲ 3.76
|
P.T.C.L. / Feb 13
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
30,235,783
▼ -0.27
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 13
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
21,940,356
▼ -0.62
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 13
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
20,079,608
▲ 0.54
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
19,725,252
▲ 0.14
