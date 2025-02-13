Erdogan arrives

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

His visit includes high-level meetings to further boost bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and corporate leaders. He was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at Noor Khan Airbase where President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received him.

