AIRLINK 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.69%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
HUBC 131.41 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.93%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.47%)
OGDC 210.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.55%)
PACE 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.37%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
PIAHCLA 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.89%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.82%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.11 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.78%)
PTC 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
SEARL 104.77 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.34%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.01%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 12,039 Increased By 78.1 (0.65%)
BR30 36,193 Increased By 285 (0.79%)
KSE100 113,443 Increased By 518.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,390 Increased By 78.1 (0.22%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

Erdogan arrives

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 07:53am

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

His visit includes high-level meetings to further boost bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and corporate leaders. He was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at Noor Khan Airbase where President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

