Pakistan

Turkiye President Erdogan welcomed with grand guard of honour at PM House

  • Will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
BR Web Desk Published 13 Feb, 2025 12:58pm

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan was given on Thursday a guard of honour at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

The president arrived at the PM’s House for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary, with the national anthems of both countries also played.

The Turkish president arrived in Islamabad on Thursday midnight and was received by the PMand President Asif Ali Zardari.

President Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials, as well as corporate leaders,

According to a Foreign Office (FO) statement released earlier, PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

“At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration and a number of important agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed,” FO said.

The Turkish president will also address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum alongside the premier.

“The major expected outcome of the visit will be the initiation of negotiations on expansion of the Trade in Goods Agreement, inclusion of investment, digital trade, removal of non-tariff barriers and further tariff concessions which would eventually facilitate trade and investment efforts and enhance trade beyond its current stagnation,” sources earlier told Business Recorder.

With Pakistan, Turkey has shown deep interest to further improve trade relations and taken the stagnation trade of around $ 1.3 billion to $ 5 billion. Eventually, this initiative will increase the trade performance of both sides and may create a win-win situation for both countries, the sources added.

