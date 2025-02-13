AIRLINK 188.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.82%)
BOP 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.26%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FCCL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.43%)
FLYNG 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
HUBC 130.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.96%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
OGDC 209.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.33%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.42%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.93%)
PPL 182.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.53%)
PRL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.31%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.90 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.5%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.32%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.49%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
TRG 68.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.84%)
WAVESAPP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,973 Increased By 12.5 (0.1%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.9 (0.05%)
KSE100 113,025 Increased By 100.1 (0.09%)
KSE30 35,243 Decreased By -68.3 (-0.19%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen higher after US peers rise on inflation surprise

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 10:32am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to move higher in early deals on Thursday, tracking US Treasury yields, after hotter-than-expected US inflation bolstered bets of fewer rate cuts in the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.69% and 6.73%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.7022%.

Data on Wednesday showed that the consumer price index (CPI) gained 0.5% in January, exceeding estimates for a 0.3% increase, and posting the biggest monthly advance since August 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, CPI rose 3% compared with expectations of a 2.9% increase.

“The US inflation readings have comes as a surprise and it shows it will remain sticky in the near term, which could further push away the next phase of rate easing at a time when global markets are dealing with tariff risks,” a trader said.

US yields jumped overnight following the data, with the 10-year yield hitting a three-week high. Markets have now priced in about 29 basis points of US rate easing for the rest of this year, down from 35 bps before the data was released.

Back home, retail inflation in January eased to a five-month low of 4.31% from 5.22% in December and was below economists’ estimates of 4.6%.

Still, the rise in domestic yields will be capped as the Reserve Bank of India prepares to buy bonds later in the day and infuse funds in the banking system through yet another longer duration repo on Friday.

India bond yields seen easing after central bank doubles debt buy

The central bank will buy securities of up to 400 billion rupees ($4.60 billion) on Thursday and conduct a 49-day repo for 750 billion rupees a day later.

The RBI has bought bonds worth 588.35 billion rupees through auctions and secondary purchases, infused 500 billion rupees through a 56-day repo and around 440 billion rupees via a dollar/rupee swap in the last one month.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields seen higher after US peers rise on inflation surprise

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Stocks surge amid bullish sentiments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Oil falls as potential Ukraine peace deal may ease supply disruptions

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Read more stories