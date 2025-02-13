AIRLINK 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
Pakistan

Wedding hall: PFA DG acts against food poisoning incident

Recorder Report Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: Director General Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed took notice of food poisoning incident at a wedding hall in Raiwind, ordering its closure and initiating legal action against the responsible.

According to details, around 360 guests attended a wedding ceremony the other day out of which nearly 300 experienced nausea and severe stomach issues after consuming food.

All affected individuals were admitted to various hospitals for medical treatment. DG Food Authority Asim Javed stated that unfortunate incident took place in the Nawab Town police jurisdiction. Upon receiving complaint, an immediate response was taken and food safety teams were dispatched to the venue and hospitals.

Doctors confirmed that all patients were out of danger and were receiving necessary medical care.

Additionally, food safety teams met with the affected individuals, doctors and their families at hospital to gather detailed information. Following the investigation, the wedding hall was sealed and legal proceedings were initiated against those responsible. Strict action will be taken to ensure accountability as there will be no compromise on food quality.

The DG Food Authority reiterated that under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, food safety regulations are clear and there is a zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and fraud.

