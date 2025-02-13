AIRLINK 189.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-13

British HC calls on Aurangzeb: ‘Need for sustained technical assistance, capacity-building efforts’

Recorder Report Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has acknowledged the Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade (REMIT) programme’s contributions and stressed the need for sustained technical assistance and capacity-building efforts.

H.E. Jane Marriott CMG OBE, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at Finance Division on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including ongoing economic reforms, financial cooperation, and initiatives under the UK’s support programmes in Pakistan.

Finance Minister gave an overview of the economy and shared update on the government’s reform agenda with focus on carrying on with the macroeconomic stability and leading the economy on the path to export-led growth.

The Finance Minister further highlighted the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, economic stability, and sustainable growth. He also appreciated the UK’s continued support through various development and governance programmes.

Ms. Marriott reaffirmed the UK’s strong partnership with Pakistan and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening bilateral economic ties. She also underscored the importance of continued collaboration in key areas such as public financial management, revenue mobilization, and economic resilience.

She also provided insights into the progress of the REMIT Programme, which aims to enhance revenue mobilization and institutional transparency in Pakistan.

The minister acknowledged the programme’s contributions and stressed the need for sustained technical assistance and capacity-building efforts.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely to enhance economic cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration.

Muhammad Aurangzeb ReMIT British HC Jane Marriott Pakistan and UK

