13 victims of Libya boat tragedy belong to Kurram

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 08:47am

PESHAWAR: Out of sixteen identified victims of Libyan boat tragedy thirteen belong to Parachinar, while one each hailed from Bajaur, Orakzai and Peshawar districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, sixteen out of those drowned in the Libyan boat crash were from Pakistan and thirteen out of them were from Parachinar of the troubled tribal district Kurram.

The victims have been identified as Saqlain Haider, Shoaib Hussain, Nusrat Hussain, Shoaib Ali, Syed Shahzad Hussain, Asif Ali, Artist Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Aswar Hussain, Abid, Ashfaq Hussain is from Parachinar, while Sirajuddin was from Bajaur, Mohammad Ali Shah from Orakzai and Anis Khan from Peshawar,

Libyvica boat crash victims were trying to go to Europe through the sea. All these people are fed up with unrest and poverty and unemployment and trying to enter Europe in search of a better future become victims of the turbulent sea waves.

Syed Jawad Hussain and Bashir Hussain, relatives of the injured and missing persons in the Libyan boat crash, say their relatives have long been waiting in Libya and dreaming of better future.

They said that besides selling their properties, the victims have also borrowed hefty loans from others and to reach Libya.

