Pakistan’s industry celebrates the return of US soybeans

KARACHI: After more than two years, Pakistan proudly celebrated the arrival of US Soybeans in a ceremony held at Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminals Ltd. (FAP) in Karachi.

Key stakeholders at the event included leadership from the All-Pakistan Solvent Extractors Association (APSEA), the US Soybean Export Council (USSEC), Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Government of Pakistan and Scott Urbom, Consul General at the US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan.

This milestone comes after continuous efforts from the poultry and oilseeds industry collaborating together with legislative bodies to secure approval of the import licenses for genetically modified (GM) soybeans.

Commenting on the reopening of trade, Zain Mahmood, APSEA’s Chairman added, “Today is a landmark day for the industry as the resumption of US Soybean imports will boost the poultry sector and drive value addition within the country. Instead of relying on imports for both soybean meal and oil, we will now produce them domestically strengthening our economy and ensuring a stable supply chain.”

Approximately 265,000 metric tons of US Soybeans are arriving in Pakistan over the next few months. This renewed market access will benefit poultry farmers by providing greater access to superior quality feed, and improved feed conversion ratios ultimately leading to profitable outcomes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025