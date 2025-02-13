AIRLINK 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.06%)
KPT Chairman: Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman has officially taken additional charge as Cha-irman Karachi Port Trust (KPT)....
Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 09:16am

KARACHI: Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman has officially taken additional charge as Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

According to KPT announcement Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman, a distinguished officer of the Pakistan Navy, was commissioned in 1990 and brings a wealth of experience to this critical role.

He is a graduate of the Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC) in Karachi, the Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, and the National Defence University in Islamabad. Additionally, he has completed Marine Engineering Specialization Courses at both PNEC and HMS SULTAN in Gosport, UK, and holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Joseph Fourier University in Grenoble, France.

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman has had an illustrious career, marked by significant command and staff appointments. His major command roles include serving as the Commander Logistics of the Pakistan Navy, Managing Director of PN Dockyard Karachi, and Commandant of NUST Pakistan Navy Engineering College (PNEC). His staff experience includes positions as Director Ships Maintenance and Repair (DSMR) at Naval Headquarters and Assistant Naval Secretary at the Naval Secretariat in Islamabad. Most recently, he served as General Manager (Engineering) at KPT.

As Chairman KPT, Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman will oversee the operations and strategic direction of the Trust during this transitional period. His leadership is expected to enhance KPT’s operational efficiency and contribute to the development of Pakistan’s maritime sector.

