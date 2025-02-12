AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin tells Trump ‘peace negotiations’ on Ukraine possible in first call

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2025 11:16pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart Donald Trump in a lengthy phone call Wednesday that “peace negotiations” on ending the Ukraine conflict were possible, the Kremlin said.

The conversation marks the first confirmation by Moscow of contact between the two leaders since Trump came to office last month, and comes as the Republican pushes for an end to the nearly three years of fighting.

“President Putin … agreed with Trump that a long-term settlement could be reached through peace negotiations,” Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his readout of the call, which he said lasted almost one-and-a-half hours.

Both Ukraine, Russia must ‘give a little’: Trump envoy

“President Trump spoke in favour of stopping hostilities as soon as possible and solving the problem by peaceful means.”

Putin stressed any settlement would need to “address the root causes of the conflict,” Peskov said, without elaborating.

The Kremlin leader also invited Trump to visit Moscow.

In addition to Ukraine, the two leaders discussed the exchange of prisoners, Iran’s nuclear programme and the situation in the Middle East, he added.

Trump called his conversation with Putin “lengthy and highly productive” in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, saying they had agreed to “immediately” start negotiations.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Ukraine conflict

Comments

200 characters

Putin tells Trump ‘peace negotiations’ on Ukraine possible in first call

PM Shehbaz, IMF’s Georgieva discuss ongoing programme

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

UAE’s ambassador to Washington says US Gaza approach ‘difficult’

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress

Banks to develop SME index to help boost financing for small businesses

Pakistan storm into tri-series final with record-breaking chase

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

Read more stories