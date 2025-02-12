AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
Rybakina advances to Doha quarter-finals

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:16pm

DOHA: Elena Rybakina progressed to the Doha Open quarter-finals on Wednesday with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 win over Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova.

The fifth seed from Kazakhstan battled inconsistency in the first set after racing into a 3-0 lead, failing to convert three set points in the 10th game before finally taking charge in the tie-break.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina broke world number 46 Sramkova to start the second set and won the first four games as she wrapped up victory in 84 minutes.

Rybakina could face three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek in the last eight. The Pole takes on Czech youngster Linda Noskova in the round of 16.

Gauff dumped out of Qatar Open by Kostyuk

Rybakina’s coach Stefano Vukov remains banned following the conclusion of an investigation, the WTA confirmed on Tuesday.

He was provisionally suspended last month for allegedly breaching the tour’s code of conduct.

Four of the top 10 seeds fell on Tuesday as world number one Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa all exited in the second round.

