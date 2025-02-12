CM Murad calls for Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium upgrade

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday stressed the need to upgrade Hyderabad’s Niaz Stadium to meet international standards and bring back top-level cricket to the city.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Karachi.

The two leaders discussed improving sports facilities in Sindh, particularly the renovation of Niaz Stadium.

Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

CM Murad highlighted the importance of developing cricket at the grassroots level and providing opportunities for young players across the province.

Minister Naqvi assured that a structured talent hunt program would be launched to identify and support emerging cricketers from different cities and rural areas of Sindh.

Both leaders agreed that upgrading Niaz Stadium is crucial for revival of international cricket in Hyderabad.