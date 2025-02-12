Tri-nation series: Klassen, Breetzke power South Africa to 352/5

An explosive batting display from Heinrich Klaasen and Matthew Breetzke propelled South Africa to a formidable total of 352/5 in the virtual semifinal of the tri-nation ODI series at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, openers Tony de Zorzi and Temba Bavuma provided Proteas a solid start scoring 50 runs inside the first eight overs.

Pakistan found the first breakthrough on the last ball of the eight-over match. Shaheen Afridi induced an edge from De Zorzi (22), which Salman Ali Agha brilliantly took in the slips, reducing South Africa to 51/1.

Bavuma and Breetzke then took charge, stitching together a crucial partnership that laid the foundation for a big total. Bavuma continued his aggressive approach, taking on Abrar for back-to-back boundaries, while Breetzke settled in with well-timed strokes.

South Africa crossed the 100-run mark in the 16th over with Bavuma and Breetzke looking fluent. The duo brought up a 100-run stand as South Africa dominated the middle overs.

Pakistan’s frustrations were compounded in the 26th over when an unsuccessful review showed that Hasnain’s delivery was missing the stumps, allowing Breetzke to survive.

However, a moment of brilliance from Saud Shakeel finally ended Bavuma’s innings—his direct hit caught the South African captain short of his crease, dismissing him for a well-compiled 82 off 95 balls, which included 13 boundaries.

Following Bavuma’s dismissal, Klaasen took control of the innings with an explosive counterattack. The right-hander wasted no time, smashing five boundaries in quick succession, including four in a single over off Hasnain.

Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Hasnain included in Pakistan XI for crucial South Africa clash

He took the Pakistani bowlers apart with a mix of power and precision, reaching 87 off just 56 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and three sixes, before eventually falling in the death overs.

Breetzke played a vital supporting role before perishing for 83 off 84 balls, ensuring the Proteas remained in a strong position. David Miller chipped in with a brisk 38 off 25, while Kyle Verreynne (36* off 30) and Corbin Bosch (14* off 8) provided the finishing touches, helping South Africa cross the 350-run mark.

A late surge from Kyle Verreynne (36* off 30) and Corbin Bosch (14* off 8) further solidified the Proteas’ dominant batting performance, leaving Pakistan with a daunting chase.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi managed to pick up wickets in the closing stages, but Pakistan’s bowlers struggled to contain the relentless South African batting lineup.