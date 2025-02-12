AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
Egypt’s President Sisi to not attend any White House talks if Gaza displacement on agenda, Egyptian sources say

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will not travel to Washington for talks at the White House if the agenda includes US President Donald Trump’s plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza, two Egyptian security sources said.

In a call between Trump and Sisi on February 1, the US president extended an open invitation to his Egyptian counterpart to visit the White House, the Egyptian presidency previously said. No date has been set for any such visit, a US official said.

Germany to post staff for EU’s Gaza-Egypt border mission, says government source

The Egyptian presidency and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

