Feb 12, 2025
World

Germany to post staff for EU’s Gaza-Egypt border mission, says government source

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 04:45pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: Germany’s cabinet has decided in principle to deploy police forces for a European Union civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exact timing as well as the size of Germany’s contribution to secure the key entry and exit point for the Palestinian territory was yet to be decided, the source added.

The European Union last month restarted the civilian mission with personnel from Spain, Italy and France to secure the crossing, which is also the main passage for humanitarian aid.

Egypt tells US top diplomat Rubio that Arab states reject Trump’s Gaza plan

Germany, which holds federal elections on February 23, has previously said some of its ministries had consulted on their role in the mission.

The current ceasefire in Gaza has been thrown in doubt after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday the military would resume fighting Hamas if the Hamas did not release hostages by midday Saturday.

