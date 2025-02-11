AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Gold prices sustain record breaking rally in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Feb, 2025 07:51pm

Gold prices continued to soar in Pakistan, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola gained Rs100 on Tuesday to reach record Rs303,100.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs259,859 after it recorded an increase of Rs86, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola gained Rs4,000 to reach then all-time high of Rs303,000.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold increased on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,904 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $1 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver prices lost Rs61 to settle at Rs3,312 per tola.

