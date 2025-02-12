AIRLINK 190.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.6%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
FCCL 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
HUBC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.96 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.97%)
OGDC 208.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.23%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.16%)
PIAHCLA 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
PPL 183.50 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.71%)
PRL 35.14 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.09%)
PTC 24.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (8.02%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.5%)
SYM 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.93%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,965 Increased By 20.2 (0.17%)
BR30 35,950 Increased By 290.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 113,032 Increased By 22 (0.02%)
KSE30 35,339 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.16%)
Alibaba drives Hong Kong shares higher, China stocks steady

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 01:46pm

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday, led by a rally in Alibaba shares, as the market was fuelled by AI-driven revaluation opportunities. China stocks were roughly flat.

China, HK stocks pare losses amid consumption stimulus

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index were flat. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.4%.

  • Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares surged 6.7%, hitting a four-month peak on Wednesday, after the Information reported Apple is partnering with the Chinese tech giant to roll out artificial intelligence features for iPhone users in China.

  • Baidu shares fell 3.5%. Apple had selected Baidu as its main partner last year, but the Chinese company’s progress in developing models for Apple Intelligence fell short of its standards, the report said.

  • Tech major traded in Hong Kong rose 1.2%, with Lenovo Group and BYD Electronic up 4.6% and 6.2%, respectively.

  • “Technology fuelled rallies typically saw share prices rise ahead of earnings and this year, with ample liquidity and lower interest rates, we see valuation re-rating opportunities ahead for AI-related names,” said UBS strategist James Wang.

  • “The internet companies are likely to be longer-term beneficiaries of cheaper AI models and remain attractive given the cheap valuation and capital return initiatives on offer,” Wang said.

  • AI-shares traded onshore were up 0.9%, outperforming other sectors.

  • Global investors are starting to reassess China’s investability within the tech and AI space, as US-China competition has expanded from trade or tariffs to high-end manufacturing and AI, said equity strategists at Morgan Stanley.

  • Shares of Chinese bubble tea maker Guming were roughly flat on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading debut after the company raised $232 million in an initial public offering.

