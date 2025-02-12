AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

AFP Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 09:00pm
India’s players pose with the trophy after winning the ODI series at the end of third one-day international cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s players pose with the trophy after winning the ODI series at the end of third one-day international cricket match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12, 2025. Photo: AFP

AHMEDABAD: Top-order batter Shubman Gill kept up his good form with a sparkling century to help India hammer England by 142 runs and sweep the ODI series 3-0 on Wednesday.

Gill’s 112 off 102 balls steered India to 356 after being sent in to bat first at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

England started strongly in their reply but once left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh removed the openers, wickets then tumbled at regular intervals and the tourists were all out for 214 in 34.2 overs.

India’s domination in the white-ball series, which started with a 4-1 win in the T20 matches, comes ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

Gill reigned supreme with 259 runs in three matches as he capped off the series with his 7th ODI ton after scores of 87 and 60 in the first two matches.

India loss won’t hurt if we win Champions Trophy: Duckett

Gill put on 116 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who hit 52, laying the foundation for the total.

Shreyas Iyer also hit a 64-ball 78 as England’s bowlers struggled, apart from leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s impressive 4-64.

Skipper Rohit Sharma departed for one, caught behind off Mark Wood in a disappointing outing after his 119 in the previous match.

However, Gill, who reclaimed the opening spot from Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kohli steadied the ship.

Kohli reached a run-a-ball fifty to get back among the runs after an inconsistent Test series in Australia and raised the decibel level at a half-filled 132,000 capacity stadium.

Rashid got Kohli with a delivery that pitched in the middle and spun sharply to take the bat’s edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Phil Salt.

Gill, who hit 14 fours and three sixes, kept up the pace and put on 104 with Iyer before he was bowled off a googly by Rashid.

Iyer reached his second half-century of the series but also fell to Rashid, who struck again when he bowled Hardik Pandya after being hit for two straight sixes.

The England openers smashed 60 in 38 balls with the left-handed Ben Duckett, who hit 34, taking a liking to Arshdeep, hitting him for four straight boundaries.

Arshdeep hit back to dismiss Duckett and then Salt, for 23, in successive overs before Tom Banton and Joe Root put up some resistance in a stand of 46.

However, Kuldeep Yadav got Banton caught behind for 38 and fellow spinner Axar Patel bowled Root for 24, as the England batting fell apart.

Brief scores

India 356 all out in 50 overs (S. Gill 112, V. Kohli 52, S. Iyer 78, KL Rahul 40; A. Rashid 4-64, M. Wood 2-45) v England 214 all out in 34.2 overs (B. Duckett 34, T. Banton 38, G. Atkinson 38; A. Singh 2-33, H. Rana 2-31, H. Pandya 2-38, A. Patel 2-22)

Result: India won by 142 runs

Toss: England

Series: India won the three-match series 3-0

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Shubman Gill Jos Buttler India vs England ODI Series

Comments

200 characters

Gill ton helps India sweep England in ODI series

PM Shehbaz, IMF’s Georgieva discuss ongoing programme

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress

Banks to develop SME index to help boost financing for small businesses

China says ‘Gaza belongs to the Palestinians’, opposes ‘forced displacement’

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Read more stories