AIRLINK 190.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.72%)
BOP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.42%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
HUBC 131.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 46.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.22%)
OGDC 209.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.62%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PAEL 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.85%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.56%)
PTC 24.47 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.89%)
SEARL 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.61%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
TRG 67.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.65%)
WAVESAPP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
BR100 11,965 Increased By 20.2 (0.17%)
BR30 35,950 Increased By 290.2 (0.81%)
KSE100 113,013 Increased By 2.8 (0%)
KSE30 35,331 Decreased By -63 (-0.18%)
Life & Style

Michael Kors’ layered luxury rounds out New York Fashion Week

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 11:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Michael Kors layered up for his fall/winter 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, rounding out six days of shows and nearly 60 designers showing off their latest looks.

Known for his love of practicality and luxury, Kors infused his latest collection with the theme of throwaway chic.

“I love the idea of ease, comfort, mobility and movement. Looking chic without being studied and stiff. And the French word for it is dégagé, which is, you know, throwaway chic. So, you’re definitely going to see what I like to say is warm modernism,” said Kors.

Models were dressed in a range of outfits - from draped wool coats to supple leather dresses and flowing silk blouses - that were relaxed yet sensual, providing a twist on power dressing and a departure from recent trends of revealing attire.

“It’s actually a pretty covered-up show. I think we’ve gone as naked as we can go. So maybe it’s time to cover up, but still feel powerful, sexy, but in a more sensual way so that when you move, movement is sexy. It’s, you know, things that catch the breeze when you walk. To me, that’s everything,” Kors explained.

Giorgio Armani takes fashionistas ‘on a journey’ at NY fashion show

Other highlights of the week included Wes Gordon at Carolina Herrera, who took inspiration from the movie “Being There” to display brightly colored dresses adorned with giant flowers, and Christian Siriano, who looked to the automotive world with shiny metallic textiles.

Sergio Hudson, who dedicated his show to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, gave everyday wear a haute couture twist, with denim pleated skirts and chunky cashmere knits.

New York Fashion Week Michael Kors

