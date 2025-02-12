AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.53%)
BOP 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.19%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.67%)
HUBC 132.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.55%)
HUMNL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
MLCF 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.15%)
OGDC 208.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
PPL 182.40 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.1%)
PRL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.57%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (7.8%)
SEARL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.68%)
SYM 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.55%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TRG 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,986 Increased By 41.6 (0.35%)
BR30 35,919 Increased By 259.5 (0.73%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 195.7 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,421 Increased By 26.7 (0.08%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds await inflation data for cues, debt buy continues to support

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 10:44am

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds were largely flat on Wednesday as investors awaited inflation data from India and the U.S, while underlying sentiment remained upbeat ahead of the central bank’s debt purchase a day later.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.6965% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.6983%.

“For the day, there is nothing much to do at these rates, and if at all there is any action, that would be only if the Indian inflation figure is not in line with expectations on either side,” a trader with a private bank said.

India’s consumer inflation likely fell sharply to a five-month low of 4.60% in January from 5.22% in December on slowing food price rises, per economists polled by Reuters.

The data will be released at 4:00 p.m. IST, followed US by inflation figures that are expected after Indian market hours.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the core US consumer price index to increase slightly to 0.3% for January and rise to 2.9% for the 12 months to January.

Meanwhile, India’s bond market is upbeat after the central bank doubled its quantum of debt purchases to 400 billion rupees ($4.62 billion).

India bond yields seen easing after central bank doubles debt buy

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) heavy intervention in the forex market this week could be why the central bank is raising the quantum, traders have said.

The upcoming operation has limited a potential impact from higher US Treasury yields, which rose overnight, with the 10-year yield crossing the 4.50% mark after the Federal Reserve Chair said the central bank is not in a rush to cut rates.

Investors have priced in about 35 basis points of policy easing for the rest of 2025, with the first reduction now expected in July or September.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bonds await inflation data for cues, debt buy continues to support

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Oil prices retreat after report of US crude stockpile rise

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Read more stories