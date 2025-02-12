NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly, Tuesday, passed the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill 2025 that gives authority to Senate finance committee decide on salary increases for members of both houses of the Parliament.

The bill was tabled by Romina Khurshid Alam in Lower House of the Parliament while Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar did not oppose the proposed legislation.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974 [The Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2025] had already been passed by the Senate.

According to statement of objects and reasons of the bill, “it aims at correction of omission of House Finance Committee of Senate from the amended Act. It aims at empowering Parliament so that its members may perform their function effectively. It grants autonomy and independence to Parliament to decide the financial matters of their members given their onerous task of Legislation and making federal government fully and collectively responsible to both Houses of Parliament in the greater good and interest of our nation as provided in the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.” Later, as many as six bills were introduced in the House.

These include, “The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Compulsory Thalassemia Screening Bill, 2025”, “The Corporate Social Responsibility Bill, 2025”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025”, “The Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2025” and “The Islamabad (Preservation of Landscape) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.” The speaker referred the bills to the standing committees concerned for further deliberation.

