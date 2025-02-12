AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Published 12 Feb, 2025

Total RDA inflows reach $9.56bn by Jan-end

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: The total inflows under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) have reached $9.56 billion by the end of January 2025 since its launch.

According to the latest statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), out of the total received funds, approximately $7.76 billion have been repatriated or locally utilised.

A significant portion of $6.052 billion has been utilised within the country, while inflows worth $1.711 billion have been repatriated abroad.

The net repatriable liability under the RDA stands at $1.800 billion. Investments under the scheme include $479 million in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), $799 million in Islamic NPCs, and $59 million in Roshan Equity.

Additionally, $36 million are accounted for under other liabilities and $428 million are deposited in the RDAs.

The continuous rise in RDA inflows reflects the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the initiative, which was launched in Sep 2020 and provides multiple investment opportunities and seamless banking services.

