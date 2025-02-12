PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

ISLAMABAD: The refined sugar prices over the past three months have witnessed an increase of Rs1,100 per 50-kg bag and Rs22 per kg as it jumped up from Rs133 per kg in November to Rs155 per kg in the retail market as the government now has started efforts to bring stability in the commodity prices.

In this connection, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with the Pakistan Sugar Manufacturers Association (PSMA) mainly focused on important decisions related to the pricing and distribution of sugar across the country.

During the session, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring sugar is available at affordable prices for the public. He announced that a micro-plan for sugar distribution would be introduced this week in every district.

Rana Tanveer Hussain further announced that special measures would be taken to provide sugar at discounted rates during the holy month of Ramadan. He stated that sugar stalls would be set up in every district starting three days before Ramadan and continuing until the 27th of Ramadan. These stalls will offer sugar in ample quantities to ensure no shortage for the public.

The minister also revealed that the price of sugar at discounted rates will be announced later this week to ensure that especially the lower-income groups have access to affordable sugar during Ramadan. He emphasised that with the cooperation of provincial governments, sugar stalls will be established across the country to ensure easy availability of sugar in all regions.

Hussain also said that Ramadan is a month of worship, and the government’s goal is to provide essential commodities, particularly for the less privileged, at reasonable prices. He assured the public that strict monitoring of sugar prices would be carried out to avoid any difficulties during the holy month.

During the meeting, the representatives of the PSMA informed the government officials that Pakistan in 2024-25 has over 1.7 million tons of additional sugar which should have been exported. While the government in 2024 allowed PSMA to export 750,000 tons of sugar as well as allowing 40,000 tons sugar export was on government-to-government basis to Tajikistan.

According to cane commissioner sugar offtake/consumption report in 2024 a total of 6.764 million tons of sugar was consumed locally.

In 2024 Pakistan has produced a total 6.843 million tons of sugar, of which, 4.37 million tons was produced in Punjab, 2.022 million tons in Sindh and 447,000 tons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). While the country had a total 823,000 million tons of carryover sugar stocks during the season, of which, 517,000 tons with Punjab mills, 191,000 tons with Sindh’s mills, and 115,000 stocks by KPK mills, thus, having a total quantity of 7.664 million tons.

According to PSMA officials, last year sugarcane price was fixed at Rs350 per 40kg which in 2023-24 reached Rs450 per 40kg and the production cost of sugar at present stands at Rs170 per kg while in the retail market, refined sugar was available in the range of Rs150 per kg which is the lowest price in the world.

The PSMA officials have argued that the government can reduce sugar price for general consumers by at least Rs25 per kg, if it was removing the general sales tax of 18 percent.

