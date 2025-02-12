IHC reject plea for differing CSS exams

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition seeking to restrain the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) from conducting the fresh examination before releasing the CSS 2024 results.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Tuesday announced the reserved verdict after hearing the arguments on a petition filed by several candidates of CSS exams.

During the hearing, FPSC Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz Satti (retired) appeared before the court. Justice Kayani told him that the matter was sent to you so that you could look at it from your angle.

The chairman replied: “We rejected the petitioners’ application because they will not run out of chances even after the 2025 exams. One petitioner has already availed all chances and is not affected.”

He further told that the CSS 2025 examination schedule was already announced before he assumed charge on October 9, 2024. He argued that postponing the exams now would disrupt the multi-year examination schedule.

He also mentioned that exam halls for 88 centres nationwide had already been booked from February 15, and many of the 3,761 candidates awaiting results are also appearing in the next exams or the special CSS exam. He assured that candidates’ chances would not be affected and urged the court to dismiss the petition so the exam could proceed as scheduled.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal supported the FPSC’s stance, stating that the commission has the legal authority to conduct new exams even before announcing previous results.

However, Justice Kayani observed that if the results had been announced even a week earlier, the petitioners would not have approached the court. He pointed out that candidates were denied the chance to analyse their weak subjects and make necessary changes, depriving them of their right to subject selection.

Meanwhile, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing a case regarding the challenges of living in Pakistan observed that the judiciary, parliament, and executive institutions have all collapsed.

He stated residing in the country is like a constant battle. He also said; “The judiciary is also a pillar of the state,” adding; “The pillars of the state seem to be floating in the air, yet I am not hopeless.”

The judge emphasised that among the 240 to 250 million people, those involved in struggle greatly outnumber those seeking to avoid them. He stated, “Anyone above 45 years old, including myself, is useless. It is the youth who have to do something for this country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025