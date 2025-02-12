AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Pakistan

Experts urge action as climate change threatens wheat production

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

HYDERABAD: Experts from academic, agricultural, and research institutions in Sindh have emphasized that climate change has led to the emergence of new diseases and pests in crops.

Rising warming, irregular rainfall, and increasing pest attacks have significantly impacted agricultural yields. While they urged to address the challenges posed by a growing population and climate change, agricultural research institutions must promote modern scientific research.

A two-day National Training Workshop on “Wheat Varietal Development Through Conventional Techniques” was organized by the Seed Production and Development Center at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session at the Senate Hall, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal emphasized that agriculture remains the most vulnerable sector to climate change, resulting in declining crop productivity.

He underscored the critical need for climate-resilient and sustainable wheat production to ensure food security. “Wheat is not only Pakistan’s staple crop but also a pillar of national food security and economic stability,” he noted.

Vice Chancellor stressed the urgency of developing high-yielding, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient wheat varieties. While modern biotechnology and genetic engineering have made significant strides, conventional breeding techniques remain indispensable in wheat improvement.

Director General of Agriculture Research Sindh, Mazharuddin Khero, highlighted the importance of integrating climate risk assessments into agricultural research.

He emphasized that researchers must embrace modern technologies to counteract climate-induced threats. “This workshop is designed to equip farmers, seed industry professionals, and students with cutting-edge research and technical expertise to combat climate challenges,” he said.

Dr. Mujahid Hussain Laghari, Chairman of the High-Power Farms Committee at SAU, revealed that the university is actively researching early-maturing wheat and cotton varieties to develop high-yield, superior-quality crops suited for changing climatic conditions.

During the session, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro Chairman SPDC and Dr. Tanveer Fatah Abro presented their latest findings on wheat research trials at SAU’s experimental farms.

Research Officer Abdul Latif Laghari elaborated on the objectives of the workshop, while Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar moderated the session.

