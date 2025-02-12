CM vows to empower women by providing equal opportunities

LAHORE: “The role of women in the world of science and technology is not just necessary but also indispensable,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In her special message on International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the CM said, “For progress, we must equip our daughters with modern sciences and IT skills. Punjab government is taking practical steps to bring women and girls forward in scientific and technical fields.”

The chief minister said, “Thousands of female students are being given full tuition fees, especially in scientific fields, through Honhar Scholarship Program. Now no girl’s dream in Punjab will remain unfulfilled due to lack of resources.”

She said, “The aim of laptop scheme is to provide female students with access to modern technology. Our daughters will be able to further improve upon their educational and professional skills through the laptop scheme. Women are gaining a prominent position in the global digital market through advanced IT training programmes.”

The CM said, “A free Wi-Fi program has been started in Lahore for the public, especially female students. Pakistan’s development is linked to the development of women. We will provide every facility to our daughters that will help them move forward in science, technology and IT according to world standards. We are creating a Punjab where women do not lag behind anyone in development, rather stand at the forefront.”

