‘Rapid Response Cell’ to be set up for women

LAHORE: In order to provide quick legal and medical assistance to the women, the Punjab government has decided to establish “Rapid Response Cell” in Punjab to ensure the protection of women.

This cell will comprise legal experts, psychologists, and social workers who will play a key role in the rehabilitation of victims and ensuring strict punishment for the perpetrators.

This was announced by Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt during her visit to the Burn Unit of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, where she met with the victim of a recent acid attack and her mother. She assured the affected family of complete justice.

