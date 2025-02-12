AIRLINK 191.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.42%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.89%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.62%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
MLCF 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.09%)
OGDC 208.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
PPL 182.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.16%)
PRL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.98%)
PTC 24.49 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.98%)
SEARL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.88%)
SYM 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.83%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 66.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,998 Increased By 53.1 (0.44%)
BR30 35,994 Increased By 334.3 (0.94%)
KSE100 113,291 Increased By 280.8 (0.25%)
KSE30 35,455 Increased By 61.1 (0.17%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

‘Rapid Response Cell’ to be set up for women

Safdar Rasheed Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 08:46am

LAHORE: In order to provide quick legal and medical assistance to the women, the Punjab government has decided to establish “Rapid Response Cell” in Punjab to ensure the protection of women.

This cell will comprise legal experts, psychologists, and social workers who will play a key role in the rehabilitation of victims and ensuring strict punishment for the perpetrators.

This was announced by Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt during her visit to the Burn Unit of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, where she met with the victim of a recent acid attack and her mother. She assured the affected family of complete justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Women Hina Pervaiz Butt Rapid Response Cell

Comments

200 characters

‘Rapid Response Cell’ to be set up for women

Bullish sentiment prevails, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Trump presses Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza; king opposes displacement

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Read more stories