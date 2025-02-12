Spot rate loses Rs300 amid low business

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,5010 per maund.

Around, 1400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,550 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at 351 per kg.

