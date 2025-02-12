Markets Print 2025-02-12
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (February 11, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.76 281.04 JPY 1.80 1.85
EURO 286.75 289.62 AED 75.96 76.54
GBP 344.18 347.60 SAR 74.19 74.76
INTERBANK 279.00 279.20
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments