Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Hasnain included in Pakistan XI for crucial South Africa clash

Pakistan has announced its playing XI for tomorrow’s high-stakes match against South Africa, with Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Hasnain making the cut, according to a PCB notification.

The team, led by captain Mohammad Rizwan, aims to deliver a strong performance to keep their campaign on track.

The lineup features a mix of experience and youth, with Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam anchoring the top order, while all-rounders like Salman Ali Agha and Khushdil Shah add depth to the middle order.

The bowling attack, spearheaded by Naseem Shah and Maheen Shah Afridi, will be bolstered by the inclusion of Hasnain, whose pace could prove pivotal.

Saud Shakeel’s inclusion adds stability to the batting lineup, providing a reliable option in the middle overs.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK) Salman Ali Agha Tayyab Tahir Khushdil Shah Maheen Shah Afridi Mohammad Hasnain Naseem Shah Abrar Ahmed