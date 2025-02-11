AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Bangladesh's Akhter gets five-year ban for anti-corruption code breaches

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 09:04pm
Bangladesh women’s player Shohely Akhter has been banned from all cricket for five years after the spinner was found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, the sport’s governing body said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old formally admitted to breaching five provisions of the code, relating to approaching a Bangladesh player and offering a sum worth two million takas ($16,465) for getting out hit wicket in a Women’s T20 World Cup match against Australia in 2023.

Akhter, who has played two one-day internationals and 13 Twenty20 internationals, made the approach in a series of voice notes sent on Facebook and was reported to the anti-corruption unit by the player she spoke to.

“The ICC has considered all of the circumstances of this case, including giving Ms Akhter credit for agreeing an outcome that avoids the need for a hearing and so saves considerable time and money for use elsewhere in the fight against corruption…,” the ICC said.

“The ICC therefore considers that a period of ineligibility of five years is reasonable and proportionate. Ms Akhter has agreed to this sanction.”

Akhter last played for Bangladesh in 2022 and was not part of the squad for the 2023 T20 World Cup held in South Africa.

