AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Karnataka state draws investment proposals worth $115 billion

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 08:40pm

BENGALURU: India’s southern state of Karnataka has received investment proposals worth nearly 10 trillion rupees ($115.31 billion), a government spokesperson said, as the country tries to bolster its manufacturing sector and generate jobs in a slowing economy.

The proposed investments would focus on areas such as renewable energy, steel, semiconductors and automobiles, the spokesperson said at the ‘Invest Karnataka’ event on Tuesday.

To be sure, not all proposals have been confirmed and the government has not provided a timeline for these investments.

The state government aims to implement at least 70% of proposals, up from 40% to 50% after the event’s 2022 edition, the New Indian Express newspaper reported last week, citing a state minister.

Companies that have pledged investments included India’s Mahindra and Mahindra and JSW Group, Germany’s Bosch , Japan’s Toyota Motor and Taiwan-based Foxconn.

Karnataka, which includes the IT hub of Bengaluru, is among the top contributors to India’s economy and is a major exporter of software, IT services and manufactured goods.

India has ‘enormously high’ tariffs, White House economic adviser Hassett says

The investment commitments also come amid New Delhi’s push to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce imports as it looks to take advantage of Sino-U.S. tensions that have led companies such as Apple to diversify their manufacturing operations away from China..

Inaugurating the event, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India’s growing economy and strong consumption make it an investment target, with recent moves like a personal income tax cut set to fuel demand.

The JSW Group, whose business spans industries including cement, steel, paints and energy, will invest 1.2 trillion Indian rupees ($13.84 billion) to expand its operations in the state, Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal said.

Mahindra, which already has a strong presence in Karnataka, plans to invest nearly 400 billion Indian rupees in the state($4.61 billion) over the next few years, chairman Anand Mahindra said at the event.

India Karnataka

Comments

200 characters

India’s Karnataka state draws investment proposals worth $115 billion

PM Shehbaz hopes Gaza would see ‘lasting peace’ after ‘genocidal operation’

Corruption Perception Index 2024: Pakistan’s rank slides 2 places

Zarea Limited raises over Rs1 billion in 2025’s first IPO at PSX

KSE-100 gains 1,632 points as buying persists

16 Pakistanis among dead in Libya boat tragedy, FO confirms

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

Dar invites UAE’s e& to invest in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan rejects Daesh recruitment claims at UNSC

Read more stories