World

India has ‘enormously high’ tariffs, White House economic adviser Hassett says

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 07:06pm
Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters outside of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters outside of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: India has “enormously high” tariffs that lock out imports, U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a lot to discuss with Trump when the two leaders meet soon.

Trump believed the U.S. should impose reciprocal tariffs that are at least equal to those imposed by other countries, Hassett said in an interview with CNBC, adding, “If they go down, we’ll go down.”

India’s Modi to meet Trump with planned tariff concessions

“Almost every trading partner has much higher tariffs than we do,” he said, noting that Canada, Mexico and Britain had tariffs in the same range as the U.S.

