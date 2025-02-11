AIRLINK 193.50 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.86%)
BOP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.13%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.89%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.14%)
OGDC 208.30 Increased By ▲ 7.33 (3.65%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.79%)
PAEL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.64%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.4%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
PPL 180.05 Increased By ▲ 8.17 (4.75%)
PRL 34.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
SEARL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.86%)
SYM 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.48%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.9%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.32%)
BR100 11,942 Increased By 204.6 (1.74%)
BR30 35,591 Increased By 950.8 (2.74%)
KSE100 112,967 Increased By 1588.6 (1.43%)
KSE30 35,399 Increased By 601.3 (1.73%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Reshuffled Australia weigh Champions Trophy candidates against Sri Lanka

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 02:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

After sweeping the Test series in Sri Lanka, an injury-depleted Australia will look to carry the momentum into ODI matches against the South Asians and build confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Selectors will confirm Australia’s final Champions Trophy squad on Wednesday as a bevy of fringe players look to impress in the first of two ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

With the Sri Lanka tour following a long, attritional home summer, Australia’s Champions Trophy roster will have a different look to the peerless squad that took a record-extending sixth World Cup title at the 2023 tournament in India.

Regular captain Pat Cummins, fellow quick Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitch Marsh have been ruled out with injuries, while Marcus Stoinis was a late withdrawal last week after his surprise retirement from ODIs.

Selectors responded by calling up a small army of reserves for the Sri Lanka series, adding fast bowlers Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson and Ben Dwarshuis along with legspinner Tanveer Sangha, spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly and batter Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Selectors have yet to decide on Cummins’ replacement as captain, though coach Andrew McDonald confirmed it will be either Steve Smith, who led the Test side in Cummins’s absence, or Travis Head.

Other selections remain up in the air even if fresh faces in the bowling are guaranteed.

Inauguration of renovated National Stadium today

The international ambitions of Australia’s reserve quicks have long been thwarted by the durability and consistency of the front-line trio of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc.

However, at least two of Abbott, Johnson and Dwarshuis are expected to be included in the Champions Trophy, joining pacers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis for the tournament co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

With Starc almost certain to be rested for Wednesday’s ODI due to the quick turnaround from the second Test, fellow left-armers Johnson and Dwarshuis may hope for a last chance to impress selectors in his place.

The hard-hitting Fraser-McGurk is in line to replace Marsh at number three in the batting order, while Connolly may be retained in the Champions Trophy squad as a replacement for Stoinis even if he lacks the all-rounder’s seam bowling.

Selectors want all of Australia’s Test players included in the ODI squad to play at least one of the Colombo matches to get into the rhythm of the shorter format, even if the venue’s spin-friendly conditions may be quite different to those in Pakistan.

Australia open their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on Feb. 22, with their other group matches against South Africa and Afghanistan also in Pakistan.

McDonald said it would be a fine balance tuning up the squad for the Feb. 19-March 9 tournament as the selectors look to pick a team that can continue to build momentum in Sri Lanka.

“You want to play to win, there’s no doubt about that because winning form always helps the confidence of a group,” he told Cricket Australia’s website.

“The consideration is the conditions (in Colombo) are potentially somewhat different to what we get in Pakistan. “Last time we came here (in 2022) it spun square in the one-day series, so hopefully they’re flatter surfaces for us to prepare, but who knows.”

Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood Marcus Stoinis Sean Abbott ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Jake Fraser McGurk Australian Vs Sri Lanka ODI Series

Comments

200 characters

Reshuffled Australia weigh Champions Trophy candidates against Sri Lanka

GCDA job: IMF scoping team to confer with SC, JCP officials today

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Read more stories