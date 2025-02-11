AIRLINK 193.22 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (3.71%)
BOP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.13%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.89%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.14%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 7.53 (3.75%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
PIBTL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.53%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
PPL 180.05 Increased By ▲ 8.17 (4.75%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
SEARL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.86%)
SYM 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.31%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.06%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.32%)
BR100 11,942 Increased By 204.6 (1.74%)
BR30 35,591 Increased By 950.8 (2.74%)
KSE100 112,964 Increased By 1585.7 (1.42%)
KSE30 35,396 Increased By 598.7 (1.72%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump and Jordan’s king set for tense meeting on Gaza’s future

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 01:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump meets Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday for what is likely to be a tense encounter following the U.S. president’s Gaza redevelopment idea and threat to cut aid to the U.S.-allied Arab country if it refuses to resettle Palestinians.

Trump’s proposal, floated one week ago, for the U.S. to take over Gaza, move its shell-shocked residents and transform the war-ravaged territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East” drew a negative response from the Arab world.

The concept has introduced new complexity into a sensitive regional dynamic, including a fragile ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hamas on Monday said it would stop releasing Israeli hostages from Gaza until further notice, saying Israel was violating the agreement to end strikes that have pummeled Gaza.

Trump later proposed canceling the ceasefire if Hamas doesn’t release all remaining hostages it took on October 7, 2023, by the weekend.

King Abdullah has said he rejected any moves to annex land and displace Palestinians.

On Tuesday, he is expected to tell Trump such a move could spur radicalism, spread chaos in the region, jeopardize peace with Israel and threaten the country’s very survival.

Trump says Hamas should free all hostages by midday Saturday or ‘let hell break out’

For his part, Trump has modified aspects of his initial proposal and doubled down on others. He has expressed increasing impatience with Arab leaders who see the idea as unworkable.

“I do think he’ll take” refugees, Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday of King Abdullah.

Asked if he would withhold aid from Jordan and Egypt if they declined to do so, Trump said: “Yeah, maybe, sure, why not… if they don’t agree I would conceivably withhold aid.”

Sandwiched between Saudi Arabia, Syria, Israel and the occupied West Bank, Jordan is already home to more than 2 million Palestinian refugees in its population of 11 million, their status and number long providing a source of anxiety for the country’s leadership.

Amman has come to depend on Washington as its largest source of economic and military assistance for decades, which now stands at more than $1 billion a year.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994 but has strained relations with its neighbor.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Trump’s proposal is worthy of exploration.

Israel Syria Saudi Arabia Gaza US President Donald Trump occupied West Bank Arab world Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza war Israel Gaza war Palestinian refugees Jordan’s King Abdullah Arab country

Comments

200 characters

Trump and Jordan’s king set for tense meeting on Gaza’s future

GCDA job: IMF scoping team to confer with SC, JCP officials today

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Read more stories