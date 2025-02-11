AIRLINK 193.49 Increased By ▲ 7.18 (3.85%)
BOP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
FCCL 38.18 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.16%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.89%)
HUBC 131.86 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.98%)
HUMNL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 7.53 (3.75%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.79%)
PAEL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.89%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.42%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.4%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
PPL 180.25 Increased By ▲ 8.37 (4.87%)
PRL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
SEARL 105.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.53%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.89%)
SYM 18.38 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.91%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.98%)
TRG 66.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.32%)
BR100 11,942 Increased By 204.6 (1.74%)
BR30 35,591 Increased By 950.8 (2.74%)
KSE100 112,977 Increased By 1599.4 (1.44%)
KSE30 35,405 Increased By 607.8 (1.75%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh opposition says government aims to hold polls by December

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 12:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh is working towards holding general elections by December, the party of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia said after some of its officials held a meeting with Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the interim government.

The South Asian nation has been in charge of a caretaker government led by Nobel Peace laureate Yunus since August, when mass protests forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to neighbouring India.

Khaleda’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and rival Hasina’s Awami League have governed Bangladesh for most of the past three decades.

The BNP expects Yunus to soon announce a roadmap for general elections, its secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, told reporters.

“We have once again pressed them on this matter,” he said on Monday. “He (Yunus) told us that they are working to hold the election by December.”

There was no comment on the meeting from the interim administration.

Bangladesh opposition on the run despite not contesting vote

It is the most specific date since prior suggestions by Yunus of possible time frames for the end of 2025 or the middle of 2026.

The BNP was among parties pushing for early elections, which it had urged to be held by August.

Last week, thousands of protesters set fire to the residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after Hasina, his daughter, called on supporters to stand against the interim government.

At the time Yunus’ press office said the protesters’ attack on Rahman’s residence was unintended and unwanted, coming as a response to Hasina’s “violent” behaviour.

“The government cannot evade responsibility for these incidents,” Alamgir said after the BNP delegation met Yunus on Monday. “Those incidents happened in front of law enforcement and other government agencies.”

During the meeting, the interim government said it was taking steps necessary to rein in prices, after the BNP raised the issue of high inflation, Alamgir added.

Inflation stood at 9.94% in January, government data show. In a monetary policy report on Monday, the central bank said it expected inflation to decline in the coming months.

Bangladesh BNP Bangladesh Nationalist Party Bangladesh inflation Sheikh Hasina Khaleda Zia Awami League Bangladesh opposition Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bangladesh protest Bangladesh crackdown

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh opposition says government aims to hold polls by December

GCDA job: IMF scoping team to confer with SC, JCP officials today

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Read more stories