Mikaela Shiffrin to partner Johnson after pulling out of giant slalom at world championships

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 12:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

American ski great Mikaela Shiffrin will partner newly-crowned downhill champion Breezy Johnson in the women’s team combined at the Alpine world championships in Austria after deciding on Monday she was not mentally ready for the giant slalom.

Shiffrin, who has a world championship medal haul of 14 which includes a record seven golds, returned to racing at the end of January two months after a ski crash during a giant slalom race left her with a puncture wound in her abdomen.

“The long-story-short is…I’m not there. Right now, I feel quite far away,” Shiffrin posted on Instagram.

“I’m currently working through some mental obstacles in order to return to the GS start with the intensity required for racing. “Honestly, I really didn’t anticipate experiencing so much of this kind of mental/PTSD struggle in GS from my injury in Killington.”

Last week, Shiffrin announced her withdrawal from the team combined event in order to focus on the giant slalom and slalom races, but her change of heart will not bring her together with 40-year-old Lindsey Vonn, which many saw as the dream team.

“I’d feel lucky and grateful to partner with any of my incredible Speed teammates—and our coaches have now informed us that Breezy and I will be paired together for the event,” Shiffrin said.

“Breezy and I have been racing together since we were 11. We’ve been roommates, competitors, friends. It will be so so cool to bring this full circle.”

Mikaela Shiffrin continues recovery with return to slopes

Vonn, who came out of retirement last November after more than five years away from competitive skiing, finished 15th in Saturday’s downhill won by Johnson, and will partner AJ Hurt in the team combined event.

“Always been a team player and I support my team no matter what,” Vonn posted on X.

“I’m not surprised by the decisions made but at least now it’s clear that it’s not my decision. I have always been supportive and respectful and that will never change.”

The team combined event, where each nation can field up to four teams, is scheduled for Tuesday, while the slalom takes place on Saturday.

