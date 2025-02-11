Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday revealed that Pakistan was working together with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to extract its immense mineral resources.

The premier made the remarks while addressing the Pakistani business leaders and investors in Dubai.

He said that Pakistan achieved macroeconomic stability in the last one year with the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Highlighting his government’s achievements, PM Shehbaz said that the macro level foundation of the Pakistani economy had gradually improved in the previous year as the inflation was at 2.4% in the month of January and month-to-month bank’s policy rate bank was at 12%.

The exports had improved as compared to last year and the foreign remittances touched the level of $3 billion which was a record, he explained.

He said the country would have to overcome tough economic challenges, adding the government was moving in the right direction with the goal to achieve economic growth.

“Our efforts are focused on some key areas including mining and minerals,” he remarked. The prime minister said it was unfortunate that not much progress was made in the mining sector to exploit the country’s minerals worth trillions of dollars.

He said another area of vital importance was information technology and proper training of youth in this field that could help the country turn around its economy. Pakistan’s 60% population was 15-30 years old, he noted.

The premier said Pakistan was endowed with immense resources in the agriculture sector but in the last many decades per acre yield remained marginal as modern techniques and technology were not introduced to promote crop production.

“Many countries moved ahead of Pakistan in the production of rice, sugar, cotton and wheat and we lagged behind our neighbouring countries.” He informed the government was funding a programme to send 1,000 fresh agri graduates for training to China in various fields related to agriculture.