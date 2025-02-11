AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-11

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

APP Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday revealed that Pakistan was working together with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to extract its immense mineral resources.

The premier made the remarks while addressing the Pakistani business leaders and investors in Dubai.

He said that Pakistan achieved macroeconomic stability in the last one year with the help of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Pakistan emerges as premier mining destination at FMF 2025

Highlighting his government’s achievements, PM Shehbaz said that the macro level foundation of the Pakistani economy had gradually improved in the previous year as the inflation was at 2.4% in the month of January and month-to-month bank’s policy rate bank was at 12%.

The exports had improved as compared to last year and the foreign remittances touched the level of $3 billion which was a record, he explained.

He said the country would have to overcome tough economic challenges, adding the government was moving in the right direction with the goal to achieve economic growth.

“Our efforts are focused on some key areas including mining and minerals,” he remarked. The prime minister said it was unfortunate that not much progress was made in the mining sector to exploit the country’s minerals worth trillions of dollars.

He said another area of vital importance was information technology and proper training of youth in this field that could help the country turn around its economy. Pakistan’s 60% population was 15-30 years old, he noted.

The premier said Pakistan was endowed with immense resources in the agriculture sector but in the last many decades per acre yield remained marginal as modern techniques and technology were not introduced to promote crop production.

“Many countries moved ahead of Pakistan in the production of rice, sugar, cotton and wheat and we lagged behind our neighbouring countries.” He informed the government was funding a programme to send 1,000 fresh agri graduates for training to China in various fields related to agriculture.

Pakistan Economy inflation uae Remittances IMF KSA Middle East SBP Exports Dubai agriculture sector investors PM Shehbaz Sharif mineral resources SBP policy rate IMF and Pakistan Business Leaders

Comments

200 characters

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories