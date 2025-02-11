PSX posts handsome rally

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday witnessed a bullish trend and closed on strong positive note with healthy gains due to fresh buying on available attractive, low levels.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,055.03 points or 0.96 percent and closed at 111,377.97 points. During the session, the index hit 111,622.72 points intra-day high, however closed at slightly lower level due to profit taking in some stocks.

Trading activity also improved as total daily volumes increased to 415.160 million shares as compared to 299.678 million shares traded on last Friday while total daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 23.947 billion against previous session’s Rs 15.624 billion.

BRIndex100 soared by 160.76 points or 1.39 percent to close at 11,737.56 points with total daily turnover of 370.831 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 678.13 points or 2.0 percent to close at 34,640.60 points with total daily trading volumes of 243.610 million shares.

The market capitalization increased by Rs 124 billion to Rs 13.773 trillion. Out of total 429 active scrips, 198 closed in positive and 172 in negative while the value of 59 stocks remained unchanged.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 55.937 million shares and gained Rs 0.67 to close at Rs 10.28 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at the previous session’s closing level of Rs 1.53 without any change with 34.117 million shares. Cnergyico PK inched up by Rs 0.27 to close at Rs 7.53 with 31.378 million shares.

Unilever Pakistan Foods and Ghandhara Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 787.49 and Rs 57.88 respectively to close at Rs 23,232.28 and Rs 636.70 while Bata Pakistan and Faisal Spinning Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 44.24 and Rs 36.15 respectively to close at Rs 1,919.00 and Rs 325.96.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the week commenced on a positive note as the bulls made a strong comeback, driving the index to an intraday high of 1,299 points before settling at 111,377—an increase of 1,055 points or 0.96 percent.

This surge was primarily fueled by better-than-expected corporate earnings, which bolstered investor sentiment and renewed buying interest across key sectors.

Adding to the optimism, the Zarea IPO book-building process received a positive response, further lifting market sentiment and attracting fresh capital inflows.

The uptick was largely driven by strong performances from MARI, ENGROH, HUBC, PPL, and ATRL, which collectively contributed positive 448 points to the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index surged by 615.15 points or 2.93 percent to close at 21,614.20 points with total turnover of 15.746 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 45.68 points or 0.41 percent to close at 11,108.84 points with 21.228 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 138.2 points or 0.46 percent to close at 30,323.34 points with 89.655 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 257.59 points or 1.43 percent to close at 18,262.98 points with 13.798 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index soared by 161.34 points or 1.46 percent to close at 11,189.80 points with 30.098 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index inched up by 12.85 points or 0.25 percent to close at 5,226.63 points with 55.912 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said that the KSE-100 Index saw buying momentum throughout the day.

During the trading hours, investors opted to cherry pick blue-chip stocks available at an attractive price levels offering handsome dividend yield. The aforesaid trend can be attributed to better than anticipated corporate announcements in the prevailing result season.

In addition, finance ministry’s confirmation regarding IMF conditions where country has managed to comply with 3 out 5 major conditions for the first review, also provided further confidence to the investor community.

Top 5 positive contributors were MARI, ENGROH, HUBC, PPL and ATRL which added 519 points, cumulatively while MCB, POL, PKGP, KOHC and PKGS, being laggards of the day, lost 90 points, collectively.

