87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

ISLAMABAD: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has initiated measures to suspend bank accounts and block mobile phone SIMs of 87 defaulting furnaces within its jurisdiction, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

In an update to the Power Division, Lesco reported that it has disconnected steel furnace connections under Lesco’s jurisdiction.

A total of 87 connections have been identified, and Lesco’s Field Officers have conducted thorough physical inspections of all sites. Photographic documentation of 100% of these sites has been completed.

To raise awareness and reinforce compliance, banners indicating the default status have been placed at most locations, and wall chalking has been done at various defaulting premises.

According to Lesco, out of the 87 disconnected connections, Rs. 95.897 million has been successfully recovered through installment-based payments. Additionally, recovery demands have been raised under the Land Revenue Act for 29 connections, while the process is ongoing for 27 more connections.

The Power Division has been informed that six major defaulters have been identified, with total outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 1.382 billion.

In parallel, Lesco is closely monitoring operational steel furnace connections to ensure compliance. As a result of these efforts, six major cases of electricity theft have been detected in recent weeks. A detection bill totaling 22.92 million units has been issued (Annex-III), and the corresponding financial losses have been accounted for, with the recovery process now underway.

Sources also indicated that Lesco has successfully traced the CNIC details of the owners or users associated with these defaulting connections. In light of this, Lesco has suggested that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) be approached to direct cellular service providers to block mobile numbers linked to these CNICs. Additionally, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) may be asked to suspend the bank accounts tied to these defaulters.

LESCO anticipates that these measures will put necessary pressure on the defaulters, encouraging them to settle their outstanding dues and expedite the recovery process.

The detailed particulars of six cases along with a comprehensive summary of all reference numbers is as follows; (i) Sania Shah Zeb (meter equipment initially missing); (ii) Muhammad Jamil (direct supply) ;(iii) Hari Humayun (directing hooking); (iv) Amanat Ali, Moeez Steel (directing hooking); (v) Rouf Ahmed (direct hooking); and (vi) Naro Rice & Ice Mill, GT Road Muridke.

Lesco has issued detection bills of Rs 1.123 billion against these six units for illegal supply of electricity of 22,917,548 units. Of the total units, bill of 2,091,118 units has been sent to Sania Shah, 2,784,290 units to Muhammad Jamil, 7,148,160 units to Hari Humayun, 2,295,120 units to Rouf Ahmed, 364,460 units to Naro Rice & Ice Mill GT Road Muridke and 8,234,400 units to Amanat Ali Moeez Steel Mill, Akbar Colony.

